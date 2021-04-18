Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Faridkot Youth Cong chief’s murder: Two shooters held in Delhi, process initiated to get production warrants
Faridkot Youth Cong chief’s murder: Two shooters held in Delhi, process initiated to get production warrants

Rajan Jat and Amit, alias Chota, members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from a hideout in Navi Mumbai, according to Delhi Police
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 01:23 AM IST
After the Delhi Police special cell arrested two sharp shooters, who killed Faridkot Youth Congress president Gurlal Singh Pehalwan in February, local police have initiated the process to bring them on production warrants.

Rajan Jat and Amit, alias Chota, members of the Kala Jathedi-Lawrence Bishnoi gang, were arrested from a hideout in Navi Mumbai, according to Delhi Police. Ten accused have been arrested in the case so far.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Swarandeep Singh said they received information from Delhi Police that two persons who shot dead Gurlal were arrested. “We have initiated the process to bring them on production warrants. There interrogation will provide further leads in the case,” he added.

On February 18, two unidentified men shot dead Gurlal, 34, near the Jubilee Chowk in Faridkot. Gurlal died on the spot. A few hours after his murder, a post on a purported Facebook page of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently lodged in Rajasthan’s Ajmer jail, linked the crime with the death of Bishnoi’s aide Gurlal Brar, a former state president of the Students Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU). Brar was killed outside a mall in Industrial Area, Chandigarh, in October 2020.

Police said both the accused are wanted in a number of criminal cases in several states. The shooters carried out killing on the instructions of Kala Jathedi, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrance Bishnoi, said police.

