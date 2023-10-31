Farm fires dip by 56% in Punjab, 40% in Haryana: CAQM data

New Delhi/Patiala : The incidents of farm fires in Punjab and Haryana since September 15, when the paddy harvesting started in the two agrarian states, has reduced by around 56% and 40%, respectively, as compared to the corresponding period last year, according to the Centre’s Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) data.

In Punjab, there were 5,254 farm fire incidents during this 45-day period this year, compared to 12,112 in 2022 and 9,001 in 2021, a reduction of 56.6% and 41.6%, respectively.

The cumulative number of farm fires in Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and the National Capital Region (NCR) areas of Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh has reduced from 13,964 in 2022 to 6,391 in 2023 between September 15 and October 29, the data says.

There were 11,461 stubble burning cases in the corresponding period in 2021, it said.

Haryana reported 1,094 stubble burning cases during this period this year and it is lower than the 1,813 in 2022 and 2,413 in 2021. This reflects a reduction of 39.7% and 54.7%, respectively.

Along with unfavourable meteorological conditions, paddy straw burning in adjoining states is a major reason behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November.

Farmers set their fields on fire to quickly clear off the crop residue before cultivating wheat and vegetables.

