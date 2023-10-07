Farm fires push air quality in Punjab from satisfactory to moderate

Air Quality Index (AQI) in various parts of Punjab deteriorated to moderate levels on Friday amid farm fires. The AQI levels are measured at six places by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), with Bathinda being the worst at 191. On October 6, a total of 91 fresh cases of farm fires were detected by the Punjab Remote Sensing Centre (PRSC), taking the total number of stubble-burning cases to 845 in this harvesting season.

A farmer burns paddy stubble in a village near Patiala, Friday. (PTI)

As per the AQI guide, zero and 50 level is considered good, while 51 and 100 are satisfactory. AQI levels between 101 and 200 are considered moderate, while 201 and 300 are poor. Levels from 301 to 400 are considered very poor with 401 to 500 levels categorised as severe. Punjab has CAAQMS at eight places in six districts — Ludhiana (Khanna, Mandi Gobindgarh and Ludhiana city) and one each in Bathinda, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala and Rupnagar.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed that on October 6, Bathinda was followed by Mandi Gobindgarh (165), Rupnagar (130), Patiala (120), Ludhiana (111) and Khanna (110).

AQI was reported as ‘satisfactory’ at two — Amritsar and Jalandhar— out of eight continuous ambient air quality monitoring stations (CAAQMS) across the state. Amritsar, which has recorded 519 farm fires, the highest of this season so far, has recorded ‘moderate’ AQI only once in the last six days.

In the last six days alone, Amritsar district has recorded 345 active fires. On October 6, Amritsar reported 41 fires, followed by Tarn Taran (15), Patiala (10) and Sangrur (6).

On September 27, when 21 fires were reported in the state, AQI of Bathinda, Jalandhar, Khanna, Ludhiana, Mandi Gobindgarh and Patiala were satisfactory. Amritsar and Ropar had reported moderate AQI.

As per the environment pollution protocol, ‘moderate’ AQI causes ‘breathing discomfort to the people with lungs, asthma and heart diseases’ while at the ‘satisfactory’ scale leads to ‘minor breathing discomfort to sensitive people’.

Farmers in most parts of southwest Punjab are yet to start harvesting the non-basmati varieties at the full scale. According to CPCB data, the AQI of Patiala and Mandi Gobindgah was recorded as ‘moderate’ on five days since the beginning of this month while Ludhiana and Rupnagar witnessed ‘moderate’ AQI on four days.

Khanna’s AQI touched ‘moderate’ thrice this month while Jalandhar’s air remained at a similar level for only two days.

Farmer fined for stubble burning

Hoshiarpur: A farmer of Emma Mughlan village in Garhshankar sub-division, was fined ₹5,000 for burning stubble. SDM Preetinder Singh Bains said that the incident was detected by the Punjab Remote Sensing officials. After a physical survey a challan was issued to the farmer, he said.

Paddy arrival

On Friday, 1.44 lakh tonnes of paddy arrived in different parts of the state. Punjab Mandi Board data said 4.59 lakh tonnes of non-basmati rice reached the mandis and 89% of the stock was purchased till 8 pm. The government agencies procured 3.90 lakh tonnes and the private buyers managed to purchase 19,000 tonnes by October 6.

Farm fire tracker

Total farm fires to date 845

On Oct 6: 91

Air quality dips

Bathinda- 191

Mandi Gobindgarh- 165

Rupnagar- 130

Patiala- 120

Ludhiana 111

Khanna 110

Amritsar 89

Jalandhar 83

* AQI guide: zero and 50 level: good, 51 and 100: satisfactory, 101 and 200: moderate, 201 and 300: poor, 301 to 400: very poor, and 401 to 500: severe

