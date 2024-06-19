Farm labourer dies after falling off tractor in Panchkula village

A farm labourer died after falling off a tractor in Panchkula’s Bataur village on Monday, police said. Naveen was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Istock photo)

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar, a native of Bihar, who had been working in the field of one Deep Chand for the last several years.

Complainant Anant Kumar, also a labourer hailing from Bihar, told the police on June 17, around 9am, he saw Chand leaving his house on a tractor with a rotavator attached.

Naveen was sitting on the tractor’s mudguard, the complainant said, adding that he suddenly fell off the vehicle following which, his head got stuck between the tractor and the rotavator. The complainant added that the tractor was in speed when the mishap took place.

He said that Naveen was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.