 Farm labourer dies after falling off tractor in Panchkula village - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jun 19, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Farm labourer dies after falling off tractor in Panchkula village

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 19, 2024 09:00 AM IST

Naveen was sitting on the tractor’s mudguard, the complainant said, adding that he suddenly fell off the vehicle following which, his head got stuck between the tractor and the rotavator; the complainant added that the tractor was in speed when the mishap took place

A farm labourer died after falling off a tractor in Panchkula’s Bataur village on Monday, police said.

Naveen was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Istock photo)
Naveen was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead. (Istock photo)

The deceased was identified as Naveen Kumar, a native of Bihar, who had been working in the field of one Deep Chand for the last several years.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Complainant Anant Kumar, also a labourer hailing from Bihar, told the police on June 17, around 9am, he saw Chand leaving his house on a tractor with a rotavator attached.

Naveen was sitting on the tractor’s mudguard, the complainant said, adding that he suddenly fell off the vehicle following which, his head got stuck between the tractor and the rotavator. The complainant added that the tractor was in speed when the mishap took place.

He said that Naveen was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him brought dead.

A case under Section 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Farm labourer dies after falling off tractor in Panchkula village
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 19, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On