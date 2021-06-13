Farm protest: Jind women leave for Delhi borders

To once again intensify agitation again the three contentious farm laws, scores of women on Sunday left for the national capital’s Tikri and Singhu borders in eight buses from Jind’s Khatkar toll plaza.

Thousands of farmers have been camping at Delhi’s borders, demanding a repeal of the three central legislations and a legal guarantee for the minimum support price.

Savitri Devi, a farm activist, said scores of women from various villages of Jind district assembled at the Khatkar toll plaza to start their march towards Delhi’s borders.

“As the Covid-19 cases have started to come down, we have decided to intensify the agitation. Most of us have received vaccine shots and will continue our protest till our demands are met,” she said.

Indrawati, another protester, said another batch of women protesters will go to Delhi’s borders after the return of this batch. “Now, we have no work in the fields, and we will show our strength to the government. Other women will continue to take part in the protest at the Khatkar toll plaza,” she said.