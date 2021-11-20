Farm stir: The death of Baba Bakala family’s head their worsened financial condition

Saudagar Singh (70) of Kaler Ghuman village in Amritsar district’s Baba Bakala sub-division, whose 1-acre land was mortgaged to the moneylenders from whom he had borrowed ₹4.5 lakh, actively participated in the farmers’ stir against the three agriculture laws at Singhu border.

His death further deteriorated the condition of the grieving family which is already reeling under debt.

The elderly man, who had already spent 20-25 days at the protest site in July this year, went there again in mid-September for 15 days. On the day he was to return, when he went to the langar to take food he suffered a massive heart attack and died.

His son Amarjit Singh, 37, said, “We are not able to repay the loan and our land is mortgaged. I am forced to do labour work in a company at Indore and my elder brother runs an auto-rickshaw. Our family is struggling to earn the bread.”

‘My father spent nights on road to fight for farmers’ rights’

Kabal Singh (55) of Lashkari Nangal village falling in Amritsar district’s Ajnala sub-division was returning home on a bike from a sit-in being staged by the farmers outside the residence of senior BJP leader Shwait Malik along with his friend Hira Singh on October 8. The two met with an accident and Kabal, a retired armyman, died on the spot due to his injuries. Hira, who was seriously injured, is still fighting for his life.

“After protecting the country’s borders for years, he was forced to spend days and nights on the road to fight for the rights of farmers for several months. Sadly, he is not around to see the victory of the stir,” said Kabal’s elder son Jagmeet Singh.

All of Kabal’s four children, including two sons, are married. “Both the sons are struggling to feed their families. Jagmeet drives a school bus, while younger one tills a small landholding,” Balraj Singh, a resident of the village.