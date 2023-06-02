Farm unions in Punjab throw weight behind wrestlers

Constituents of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) held demonstrations in different parts of the south Malwa districts on Thursday in support of wrestlers who have been demanding the arrest of BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of Indian chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing sexual harassment allegations.

activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) faction protest against the Centeral government in Bathinda on Thursday. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

In Bathinda, activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) faction gathered near the district administrative complex in the afternoon to protest against the BJP-led Centre government for protecting the accused.

Ekta Ugrahan’s state secretary Shingara Singh Mann said it is a matter of shame that eminent Olympian wrestlers have been sitting on the road for more than five weeks now but the Centre government is a mute spectator.

BKU leadership said their supporters held similar protests in different places in the region.

On the occasions, memorandums addressed to President Droupadi Murmu were submitted to the district authorities for prompt action against the accused politician.

In Moga, volunteers of the Kirti Kisan Union gathered to express solidarity with the wrestlers. Union president Nirbhai Singh Dhudike said the SKM constituents will hold demonstrations again on June 5.

“The BJP MP Brij Bhushan Saran should be arrested and we demand the cancellation of FIRs lodged against wrestlers on March 28. Force was used against the players who were demanding action against a person who is accused of sexual harassment charges,” he said.

