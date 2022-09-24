Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farm varsity lab gets nod for Lumpy Skin Disease testing

Farm varsity lab gets nod for Lumpy Skin Disease testing

chandigarh news
Published on Sep 24, 2022 12:29 AM IST

The HPAU V-C said that the department was fully equipped to carry out such testing in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry.

Bikaner: A bull suffering from lumpy skin disease walks on a street in Bikaner, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_02_2022_000073B) (PTI)
Bikaner: A bull suffering from lumpy skin disease walks on a street in Bikaner, Friday, Sept. 2, 2022. (PTI Photo)(PTI09_02_2022_000073B) (PTI)
ByHT Correspondent

Union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairying has given a nod to the veterinary microbiology lab in Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, to conduct testing of samples for Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD).

HPAU vice-chancellor Prof HK Chaudhary said that the department of veterinary microbiology of the university’s veterinary and animal sciences college has been granted the status of an authorized laboratory to conduct testing of LSD samples from the livestock of Himachal Pradesh for rapid screening.

The V-C said that the department was fully equipped to carry out such testing in collaboration with the department of animal husbandry.

This designated LSD laboratory will help in quick management of the disease in the state as now samples need not be sent to the national institute of high-security animal diseases, Bhopal, for testing, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 24, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out