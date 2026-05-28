Farm waste to eco plates: CUP startup makes eco-friendly tableware from paddy straw

A first-of-its-kind initiative in Punjab, a startup incubated in the Bathinda-based Central University of Punjab (CUP) has successfully developed biodegradable tableware using paddy stubble.

​ Akshay Nag (left), chief executive officer of Central University of Punjab’s research and development foundation, with entrepreneur Mriganka Saha in Bathinda on Wednesday. (Sanjeev Kumar / HT)

Launched under National Initiative for Developing and Harnessing Innovations (NIDHI), an umbrella programme of the department of science and technology (DST), entrepreneur Mriganka Saha, a postgraduate from Centre for Energy, IIT-Guwahati, is mobilising resources to set up a full-scale unit to manufacture plates, cups and tumblers from the crop waste.

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Saha said no chemical is used at any stage of manufacturing tableware, and the items can be dumped for decomposition or can be fed to cattle.

The pilot manufacturing unit located on the university campus was inaugurated by the IIT-Ropar director Rajeev Ahuja on May 23.

Chief executive officer of CUP research & development foundation (CUPRDF), Akshay Nag, said Saha’s proposal to work on sustainable disposable tableware made from agri-waste was accepted in 2024.

“Saha was provided facilities under the NIDHI Inclusive Technology Business Incubator (iTBI) initiative. He used water without any chemicals to make biomass pulp fit to manufacture biodegradable items,” Nag said.

He added that the initiative can help Punjab tackle paddy stubble. Every year, the state and Delhi NCR battle poor air quality for weeks after farmers in the state burn stubble after harvesting the main khairf crop.

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{{^usCountry}} CUPRDF project director Anjana Munshi said that M/s Suspack Technologies Private Ltd has received incubation and financial support of ₹8.30 lakh under the ignition grant scheme of CUPRDF. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CUPRDF project director Anjana Munshi said that M/s Suspack Technologies Private Ltd has received incubation and financial support of ₹8.30 lakh under the ignition grant scheme of CUPRDF. {{/usCountry}}

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“The startup focuses on converting paddy straw into eco-friendly disposable tableware, offering sustainable alternatives to conventional products while contributing to agri-waste management,” said Munshi, also the director of the research and development cell of the university.

Saha said management of crop biomass is a challenge for the states growing rice. “The idea of the project was to develop a technology to convert the organic waste that could easily replace plastic-lined non-biodegradable tableware with recyclable and biodegradable material. Our work allows us to make tableware colourful using kitchen items as ingredients,” he said.

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Experts said that converting crop residue into sustainable items can have far-reaching results, as it would an alternative to the environmentally hazardous tableware items made from thermocol-based.

Saha sourced nearly 100 quintals of paddy residue from rice growers of Ghudda village, where the CUP is located, two years ago.

The entrepreneur says that a plate could be sold for ₹3.5 and it would be a profitable venture.