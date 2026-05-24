Farmer booked for poisoning 3 stray dogs in Ludhiana village

The Salem Tabri police have booked a farmer for allegedly poisoning a female stray dog and two puppies in Husainpura village of Ludhiana district.

Following the complaint, police registered an FIR and initiated further investigation into the matter. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Sukhwinder Singh, a resident of Husainpura village.

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The FIR was registered following a complaint filed by Mani Singh, president of an animal welfare organisation based in Field Ganj. Police have invoked Section 325 (mischief by killing, poisoning, maiming, or rendering useless any animal) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

According to the complainant, he received a call on May 20 from Kavita Sharma, who runs an organisation named Silent Furrow, informing him that three stray dogs were lying unconscious in a field in Husainpura village.

Mani Singh stated that he immediately reached the spot and found all three dogs dead. During inquiries, local residents allegedly informed him that the animals had consumed a poisonous substance allegedly administered by the accused, as the dogs frequently remained in a pit located in his fields.

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{{^usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when he approached the accused the following day, Sukhwinder Singh purportedly admitted to placing poisonous material that was later consumed by the dogs, resulting in their death. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The complainant further alleged that when he approached the accused the following day, Sukhwinder Singh purportedly admitted to placing poisonous material that was later consumed by the dogs, resulting in their death. {{/usCountry}}

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Following the complaint, police registered an FIR and initiated further investigation into the matter.

ASI Jatinder Singh, the investigating officer, said police were verifying the allegations and further legal action would be taken accordingly.