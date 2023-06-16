Farmer leaders meet Haryana home minister Anil Vij in Ambala

Days after farmers lifted their protest from NH-44 in Pipli following a truce with the state government, several farmer leaders from Charuni group met home minister Anil Vij at his residence on Thursday.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij meets farmers in Ambala on Thursday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh said a delegation visited the minister to thank him for mediating during the recent agitation in Kurukshetra and getting the issue resolved.

“There are several ministers in the state, but only he stood for us. We also requested him to ask officials to release pending payments of land acquisition in the ring road project of Ambala and on previous pending criminal cases against farmers,” Singh told the reporters after the meeting.

Vij said the government always intends to favour farmers and their demands and said he had already spoken to senior officials for releasing the pending payments.

