Farmers, anganwadi workers holding large gatherings in Sangrur amid Covid surge

Amid the second pandemic wave in Punjab and elsewhere in the country, farmers and anganwadi workers have been holding large demonstrations in Sangrur, in what they term is a bid “to save their land and jobs” while the district administration is silent on violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Hundreds of members of the Punjab Anganwadi Mulazam Union observed “black day” on Monday while staging a protest in front of the Sangrur deputy commissioner’s office.

They have been holding an indefinite protest near the residence of state school education minister Vijay Inder Singla since March 17. The protesters also tried to jump the gates of the district administrative complex seeking filling of vacant posts in all anganwadi centres and enrolment of children aged 3 to 6.

All India Federation of Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union chief Usha Rani said the policies of the central and state government have forced them to hold protests amid the pandemic outbreak.

Also, farmers in a large number continued their protest against the three agriculture laws outside the residence of BJP leader Satwant Singh Punia and raised slogans against the central government.

Several devotees of Lord Hanuman on Monday held a bike yatra (procession) in the town dedicated to mark Hanuman Jayanti.

Karanbir Sharma, an organiser of the rally, said the tradition of yatra was decades-old but it was organised this time on bikes to maintain social distancing. “The yarta witnesses massive gatherings every year,” added Sharma.

On violation of Covid-19 norms, Sangrur deputy commissioner Ramvir said, “I appeal to all to adhere to guidelines. We are passing through a difficult situation.”