Farmers’ attempts to unite hit a stalemate

Patiala : The six-member committee formed by the Samyukta Kisan Morch (SKM), an umbrella body of 37 farmer organisation, is yet to hold talks with SKM (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, which are spearheading the “Delhi Chalo” protest. Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' march near the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu border in Patiala district. (PTI)

The SKM, which spearheaded agitation in 2020-21 against the three farm bills that have since been repealed, on February 22 formed a six-member committee to hold talks with its other former members to launch a united action plan and press for the key demands of the protesting farmers.

The members of the panel include Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Balbir Singh Rajewal, Yudhvir Singh, Darshan Pal and Raminder Patiala.

“So far, they (the committee) have not held talks with us,” said Sarwan Singh Pandher of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.

Pandher said the SKM’s claim that they were not consulted before embarking on the “Delhi Chalo” agitation were not true. “They are lying if they (SKM leaders) say they were not invited or consulted before the Delhi Chalo march. We met them on three occasions before launching our protest,” Pandher said.

The “Delhi Chalo” protest was to take place in November last year, but it was delayed because they were awaiting response from of other constituents of the SKM, Pandher added.

Farmer factions – SKM, BKU and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee among others – were together in the 2020-21 agitation against the now repealed farm laws. After the agitation, many factions parted ways leading to formation of splinter groups.

The SKM had initially stayed away from the Delhi Chalo march, but came in support after a few days. The SKM made it clear they would hold protests at different places to support the SKM (Non-Political) but wouldn’t go to Shambhu and Khanouri protest sites.

When asked about holding talks with SKM Non-Political, Darshan Pal, one of the six members of the committee formed by the SKM, said, “There has been some delay. We (six members) will hold a meeting among ourselves before meeting them (SKM Non-Political) to form a united front.”

Raminder Singh, another member of the committee, said: “Of the six members, two were unwell. Today, we are holding a meeting to decide roles of each farmer organisation, and then we will hold talks with the SKM (Non-Political).”

No postmortem even after 5 days

The postmortem of the 21-year-old Shubh Karan Singh, who died during a clash with Haryana Police at Khanouri border on February 21, could not to be conducted even on Sunday as the standoff between the Punjab government and farmer leaders over the registration of an FIR continues.

The farmer union leaders are adamant on their demand of registration of FIR against those responsible for the farmer’s death while Punjab Police have said they cannot register a case as the spot where the incident took place is in Haryana’s jurisdiction.

according to documents accessed by HT, police barricading was around 600 metres inside the Haryana’s boundary and not on the Punjab and Haryana border.