Farmers face shortage of DAP fertiliser in Haryana

: Farmers in several districts of Haryana are facing shortage of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertiliser which is likely to hamper the sowing of mustard crop.

Farmers in Mahendergarh, Rewari, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Hisar and some other parts of the state are struggling to get the DAP, which is the much-preferred fertiliser for mustard and wheat as it contains nitrogen and phosphorus which are the primary nutrients for the crops. One bag per acre is needed in wheat sowing and half is required per acre for mustard.

On Saturday, police were called in Mahendergarh’s Narnaul after farmers, who had come to purchase DAP, outnumbered the bags of the fertilizer available.

Ashok Kumar, a farmer from Mahendergarh district, said the dealers have been giving three bags of DAP per person after seeing their Aadhar card but they are fleecing the farmers by giving a box of zinc, which costs ₹ 550.

“The dealer had refused to give me DAP bags without the zinc. The farmers have no option except getting zinc along with DAP fertiliser. The farmers have been standing in queues since 8.30 am to get DAP bags, but some farmers get the bags early using their influence,” he said.

Farmer leader Dayanand Punia said the farmers are running from pillar to post to get the fertiliser and there is insufficient stock of DAP at cooperative societies and dealers.

“Farmers have started growing mustard in southern Haryana and it will continue till October 25. The government should provide fertiliser to farmers according to their land–holdings and it should take stern action against the dealers who are stocking the fertiliser,” Punia added.

Denying the shortage, Jag Ram Yadav, manager of HAFED at Mahendergarh, said the DAP fertiliser bags are distributed to those who come first and three bags are being given per person.

Former Minister and Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry alleged that the farmers were forced to stand in queues for hours for their turn and many of them had to go home empty handed.

“Since the BJP came to power in Haryana, the farmers have been facing hardship in getting fertiliser. Situation has worsened so much that farmers are not getting DAP in the agriculture minister’s constituency Loharu,” she added. ENDS

