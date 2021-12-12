Farmers’ ‘fateh yatra’ convoy welcomed with cheers, flower showers, sweets

The farmers camping at Delhi’s borders for over a year headed back to their respective villages in Haryana, Punjab and other states on Saturday in large convoys of tractors and trucks from the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders.

They were welcomed by the cheering crowds of locals, especially women and children, gathered at different locations with flower showers, sweets, tea and snacks at multiple locations on the NH-44.

Villagers and local farmers prepared halwa, kheer, other sweets, tea, lassi and other eatables for the farmers coming back from Delhi borders.

Earlier in the morning, farmers at Singhu border sang bhajans and performed ardas before vacating the site while those at the Tikri border danced to celebrate the victory of their year-long agitation against the Centre’s three farm laws. Senior Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan joined the protesters and danced on drum beats.

Before leaving the borders, the farmers apologised to local shopkeepers, vendors and others for causing inconvenience to them as businesses was affected due to the protest and thanked them for their support.

Anmol Singh, of Bathinda, said, “We thanked them for providing electricity in the early days in November last year when we had started to protest at Tikri border. We know that many people struggled due to our protest but it was necessary to save the lands of farmers.”

Karnal farmers made arrangements of langar and shelter for hundreds of farmers at Bastara toll plaza. A blood donation camp was also organised at the toll plaza in respect of farmers who died during this agitation.

“I saw tears in the eyes of many farmers when we were uprooting our tents at Singhu border. This one year has given a new experience of life and new friends to us,” said farmer Karnail Singh, of Yamunanagar.

“We will continue langar and shelter services round-the-clock until all farmers safely return home,” said the sewadar of a local gurdwara in Karnal.

Meanwhile, traffic slowed down on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP), Delhi-Jind, Delhi- Hisar and other highways following the rush of hundreds of tractor-trailers joining the farmers’ ‘fateh yatra’ cavalcade from Delhi since morning.

Balbir Singh, a farmer from Hisar’s Sisai, said they brought back soil and bricks from Tikri to build memorials in the name of farmers who sacrificed their lives during the stir.

Balkaur Singh, a farmer from Punjab’s Patiala, said doctors took good care of them in all weathers.

“Every day, we also got get foot massages with the help of machines. After this agitation, we can say that those seated at high places in Delhi can be defeated with spirit and dedication. We are getting phone calls from our co-villagers and they are awaiting our return,” he added.

