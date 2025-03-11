Farmers gherao AAP MLAs’ houses, offices across Punjab

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday staged sit-ins outside the residences and offices of several AAP legislators across Punjab. The demonstrations were a response to the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government’s failure to address their longstanding demands, despite repeated assurances. The protesters condemned the state government’s move to block their recent march to Chandigarh and chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s remarks accusing the farmers of running a parallel government and hindering the state’s development. Farmers during a protest outside the house of power minister Harbhajan Singh ETO in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/Ht)

The protests were called after talks between farmer representatives and chief minister Bhagwant Mann broke down in Chandigarh on March 3. The meeting was convened to discuss nine key demands, including land ownership rights and fair compensation for land acquired for projects like the Bharat Mala Project. However, the discussions ended abruptly when Mann walked out after farmers refused to cancel their planned protest on March 5. Mann accused the farmers of calling Punjab a “dharna state” and accusing them of planning to block roads and rail tracks.

Farmers expressed strong resentment over Mann’s remarks, which they found disrespectful and dismissive of their struggles.

“The CM has denied his own promises. If all our demands are related to the central government, why did CM Mann spend two hours debating with us?” said Joginder Singh Ugrahan, president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan). He added that by walking out, Mann had insulted farmers while core issues remained unresolved.

In Sangrur, farmers gathered outside the residence of AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, demanding accountability from the state government.

In Ludhiana, SKM members protested outside the house of Samrala MLA Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, reiterating their demands for fair compensation and policy reforms.

In the southwest Malwa region, protests were held outside the residences and offices of ex-minister Fauja Singh Sararai (Guru Harsahai), Baljinder Kaur (Talwandi Sabo), and Amolak Singh (Jaito).

Farmer leaders condemned the AAP government’s approach, accusing it of shifting blame to the Centre instead of addressing state-level issues.

Balbir Singh Rajewal, president of BKU Rajewal, said, “The state government is misleading farmers by blaming the Centre. They must take responsibility for resolving our grievances.”

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, SKM leader and general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), said, “We fear no one. This struggle is for our rights and we will not be silenced.”

The protests also took aim at political leaders from other parties.

The SKM has announced that it will hold a meeting on March 15 to decide its next course of action.