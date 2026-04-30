Farmers meet Haryana CM, offer 450 acres for Naraingarh industrial township

A farmers’ delegation on Wednesday met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and agreed to offer nearly 450 acres of land at government rates for the proposed industrial model township (IMT) project in Naraingarh.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini takes a selfie with farmers’ delegation from Naraingarh in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

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The project is expected to not only spur development in the region but also strengthen the state’s industrial base, the official spokesperson said, adding that a detailed discussion was held on the land rates during the meeting with the chief minister.

“The farmers consented to the rates, paving the way for land availability for the IMT,” the spokesperson said.

The chief minister lauded the farmers’ cooperation and said the initiative will aid economic growth and generate employment in the region.

He said work on an IMT in Ambala is already underway at a fast pace, and a similar facility in Naraingarh will further boost industrial development.

Saini said that the Ambala region will be developed as a modern industrial hub on the lines of Gurugram, creating employment opportunities for the youth.

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister said that the state government had announced in the budget that 10 IMTs would be set up in the state. “Work is already in progress in Manesar, Bawal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Sohna and Kharkhoda. Ambala, known for its mixer industry and medical equipment manufacturing, is set to further strengthen its industrial profile with two new IMTs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister said that the state government had announced in the budget that 10 IMTs would be set up in the state. “Work is already in progress in Manesar, Bawal, Rohtak, Faridabad, Sohna and Kharkhoda. Ambala, known for its mixer industry and medical equipment manufacturing, is set to further strengthen its industrial profile with two new IMTs,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Saini said that the Naraingarh IMT reflects the implementation of the budget announcements within a year. Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel, senior officers and a large number of farmers were present during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saini said that the Naraingarh IMT reflects the implementation of the budget announcements within a year. Industries and commerce minister Rao Narbir Singh, revenue and disaster management minister Vipul Goel, senior officers and a large number of farmers were present during the meeting. {{/usCountry}}

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