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Farmers meet Haryana CM, offer 450 acres for Naraingarh industrial township

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said work on an IMT in Ambala is already underway at a fast pace, and a similar facility in Naraingarh will further boost industrial development.

Published on: Apr 30, 2026 07:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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A farmers’ delegation on Wednesday met chief minister Nayab Singh Saini and agreed to offer nearly 450 acres of land at government rates for the proposed industrial model township (IMT) project in Naraingarh.

Chief minister Nayab Singh Saini takes a selfie with farmers’ delegation from Naraingarh in Chandigarh. (Sourced)

The project is expected to not only spur development in the region but also strengthen the state’s industrial base, the official spokesperson said, adding that a detailed discussion was held on the land rates during the meeting with the chief minister.

“The farmers consented to the rates, paving the way for land availability for the IMT,” the spokesperson said.

The chief minister lauded the farmers’ cooperation and said the initiative will aid economic growth and generate employment in the region.

He said work on an IMT in Ambala is already underway at a fast pace, and a similar facility in Naraingarh will further boost industrial development.

Saini said that the Ambala region will be developed as a modern industrial hub on the lines of Gurugram, creating employment opportunities for the youth.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers meet Haryana CM, offer 450 acres for Naraingarh industrial township
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Farmers meet Haryana CM, offer 450 acres for Naraingarh industrial township
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