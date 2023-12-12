Farmers observes Vijay Diwas, pay tribute to protestors who died during agitation

Farmers observed Vijay Diwas at Khatkar toll plaza on Tuesday.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

They paid tribute to the farmers who died during the agitation against, now repealed, three farm laws.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda, Aam Aadmi party (AAP) Haryana unit senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda, Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Azad, farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni, wrestler Bajrang Punia, Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary were present.

Farmer leader Joginder Singh Nain said the statue of farmers’ who died during farm unrest, will be installed at Khatkar toll plaza.

“We will continue our fight against the union government until our pending demands are not met,” he added.

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda announced to give ₹21 lakh from his member of Parliament’s local area developmen (MPLAD) fund as a contribution in installing deceased farmers’ statues.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The BJP leaders had tried to defame farmers’ movement by calling them terrorists but I was the only MP from Haryana, who stood by farmers and raised their voice inside and outside the parliament,” he added.

Wrestler Bajrang Punia said the people should remember the farmers’ who sacrificed their lives during farm stir.