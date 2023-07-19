Sangrur: Haryana villagers helped Punjab brethren in crisis

In a show of strength, the farmers of Punjab and Haryana have joined hands to plug breaches in banks of Ghaggar river.

Residents of Banarsi village of Sangrur district led from the front in plugging the breach in the embankment of the Ghaggar. (HT photo)

Hundreds of farmers of nearby villages of Haryana had joined the efforts of plugging breach at Phulad village when it took place on last Wednesday. However, later the work of plugging the breach was stopped as surrounding area of river was inundated with floodwater.

Kuldeep Singh (32), resident of Puranmajra village of Fatehabad district, said, “We were helping administration to stop flood entering our village. We want to continue to help but after the water inundated there was no way left to reach near the breach.” Jagjeet Singh of Nadail village said, “We will again reach at Phulad village when the floodwater recedes.”

Residents of Banarsi village of Sangrur district led from the front in plugging the breach in the embankment of the Ghaggar. They took three days to plug the breach under the supervision of the administration last Sunday. Sarpanch Rishi Ram said, “Resident came forward as we wanted to prevent water from entering our fields and houses. Officials of the administration were supervising the operation.”

Deep Singh (29), a resident of the village, said, “The breaches can never be plugged entirely by being dependent upon labour. Labourers work for money, while locals work to save their house and farms.” Residents of nearby villages of Haryana also joined the operation at many places in Sangrur. Surinder Singh, a local resident, said that apart from Banarsi around 600 residents of Baupur, Andana and Theri and surrounding villages are also with them.

“The administration had provided us bags and the rest of the action was carried out by us. We have plugged a breach, while the second will be plugged in two days,” he added.

