Farmers protest at Dhanaula against BJP leader Grewal’s ‘derogatory remark’

Scores of farmers, including women, held a massive protest on Monday to oppose BJP leader Harjit Singh Grewal’s alleged statement at his native town Dhanaula.

The protesters, who were holding an indefinite protest against the three agriculture laws at the Barnala railway station, assembled at Dhanaula grain market and held a march in the city markets. They raised slogans against Grewal who allegedly was labelling the protesters as terrorists, goons or anarchists.

If there is any disruption in the peaceful atmosphere, the BJP will be directly responsible, they added. The farmer leaders claimed that the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) will fight against the ‘anti-farmer’ policies of the Modi government till the three ‘black laws’ are repealed and a law ensuring guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) is passed.

Local SKM leader Balwant Singh Uppli said that Grewal has been speaking against the farmers from day one since they started opposing the controversial agriculture laws. “We have reached his town to give him a message that he should stop making such remarks,” he added.

Grewal said that he never used derogatory language against farmers but he defended his party’s policies. “These people damaged paddy crop in my fields. A true farmer never does that. It is my right to support my party’s policies and I will stand by our government,” added Grewal.