Farmers’ protest: High drama outside Zirakpur multiplex

A high drama was witnessed outside Dhillon Plaza on the Chandigarh-Ambala highway in Zirakpur on Thursday after an exchange of words between a senior cop and protesting farmers.

The farmers had gathered outside the multiplex to stop the screening of Akshay Kumar’s movie Bell Bottom, alleging that the actor had never supported them in their fight against the contentious farm laws.

The protesters, led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajeywal) block president Karam Singh Karkaur, alleged that deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Amroz Singh termed them as “blackmailers” and “goondas” and warned them against protesting outside a private property. A video of the alleged incident was also shared on social media.

Protesting against the “objectionable” words, the farmers then attempted to block the highway, but later claimed that the matter had been resolved after the DSP tendered an apology.

However, DSP Amroz Singh outrightly denied using any objectionable word, calling it a “rumour spread by unscrupulous people”. “I had only requested them not to disturb the law and order situation,” he said.

Meanwhile, the DSP met the manager of the multiplex and asked him to stop the screening of the film after the ongoing show, which was complied with.