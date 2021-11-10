Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers protest non-procurement of paddy at Karnal grain market

Alleging harassment and non-procurement of paddy, hundreds of farmers on Tuesday held a protest at the Karnal grain market
Officials of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board said procurement was halted after reports that UP farmers are selling their produce in Haryana in connivance with local farmers. (HT File)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 01:13 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Alleging harassment and non-procurement of paddy, hundreds of farmers on Tuesday held a protest at the Karnal grain market.

The protesting farmers alleged that they were lined up at the entrance of the grain market since the past couple of days as the mandi officials were not generating gate passes after Diwali.

Following non-procurement of paddy, hundreds of tractor-trailers were lined up outside the main gate of the grain market affecting the movement of traffic on service lane of the NH-44 as the farmers alleged that they were not allowed to enter the mandi.

“I have been waiting to sell my produce for the past two days but there is nobody to listen to us as the officials said the paddy belongs to UP farmers,” said protesting farmer Sandeep Kumar.

On the other hand, officials of the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board said procurement was halted following reports that farmers from Uttar Pradesh were selling their produce in Haryana in connivance with the local farmers who have registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.

They said the produce coming to the mandi will be procured after verification of registration and farmers who have brought the produce in the mandi.

“But the farmers will not face any problem selling their produce as procurement will continue till November 15,” the officials added.

