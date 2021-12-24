Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers' protest: Probe report into Karnal toll plaza violence to be submitted to CM
chandigarh news

Farmers’ protest: Probe report into Karnal toll plaza violence to be submitted to CM

Justice SN Aggarwal commission of inquiry was set up to look into the August 28 violence and police lathicharge at Bastara toll plaza
Ahead of the BJP’s August 28 programme in Karnal against which the farmers were protesting, the then Karnal SDM, Ayush Sinha, was caught on camera allegedly instructing police personnel to hit the protesting farmers on the head if they breached the cordon. (HT file photo)
Published on Dec 24, 2021 05:27 PM IST
ByPawan Sharma

The Haryana government’s commission of inquiry into the August 28 violence and police lathicharge on protesting farmers at Bastara toll plaza in Karnal is expected to submit its report soon.

Also read: 'More fragile than Kashmir': Agencies warn of more terror attacks in Punjab

Justice SN Aggarwal, a former judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court, is expected to hand over the report to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday evening, official sources said.

“I’m not in a position to talk about the findings but yes, the report that is about 150 pages will be submitted to chief minister depending on his availability on Friday,” Justice Aggarwal said over phone.

The Haryana government had set up the one-man commission of inquiry on September 25 to complete the probe in a month. However, the government extended its term till December 24.

The commission inquired into the circumstances that led to the use of police force against the demonstrators. It was tasked to find out the persons responsible for the violence besides the role of then Karnal sub divisional magistrate Ayush Sinha, a 2018-batch IAS officer.

Ahead of the BJP’s August 28 programme in Karnal against which the farmers were protesting, Sinha was caught on camera allegedly instructing the police personnel to hit the protesting farmers on the head if they breached the cordon. The IAS officer later said that the video was edited and selective portions of his instructions were shown to create a controversy. Amid the hue and cry, Sinha was transferred and after the commission was set up, he was sent on one-month leave.

The lathicharge had led to a standoff between farmer organisations and the state government. Besides farmers, 24 police personnel were also injured in the clash.

