Farmers remove police barricades at Singhu, Tikri to begin tractor march before schedule

Farmers protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws removed police barricades at Tikri and Singhu borders and headed towards Delhi on their tractors, motorcycles and SUVs on Tuesday morning.

Many farmers started their march on foot and showered petals on security forces, including Delhi policemen.

At Tikri border, senior Delhi Police personnel tried to caution the farmers about law and order but the protesters removed barricades while showering petals on them. The farmers started the tractor march before the scheduled time agreed to by the farm leaders and administration.

A long queue of tractor-trolleys, cars, motorcycles and other vehicles was seen on the Ambala-Delhi and Rohtak-Delhi highways as part of the farmers’ Republic Day march.

The farmers said they will reach Delhi and hold a peaceful protest, while their leaders kept making announcements to follow their guidelines and carry out a peaceful march.

WILL NOT FOLLOW ROUTE GIVEN BY DELHI POLICE: FARMER LEADER

Satnam Singh Pannu, the president of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Samiti, said they will not follow the route given by Delhi Police to hold their tractor march.

“We will hold our tractor march on the Outer Ring Road. We have given 45 minutes to Delhi Police to remove the barricades and give us a clear path,” he told reporters.

The farmers are also showing tableau of their respective states at both the borders.

NO PROTEST AGAINST HARYANA MINISTERS

Haryana ministers did not face any protest at the Republic Day functions.

State agriculture minister JP Dalal unfurled the Tricolour at Rewari, while deputy speaker Ranbir Gangwa did so at Mahendragarh and minister of state for social justice and empowerment Om Prakash Yadav took the salute at Jhajjar.

The national flag was unfurled by the respective deputy commissioners in Rohtak, Jind, Dadri, Sirsa, Fatehabad and Kaithal districts.