Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise
Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year.
Led by SKM leaders Darshan Pal and Suresh Koth, the farmers gathered outside the mini-secretariat, Karnal, and demanded the Karnal superintendent of police to take action against the officials involved in the lathicharge on farmers at Karnal’s Bastara on august 28 last year.
“The Haryana government has not only betrayed farmers but also turned back from its promises made to farmers in November last year. Even a defamation case was filed by an inspector of the Karnal police against 36 farmers, accusing them of harming his image during the farm agitation last year,” said Darshan Pal.
He added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4. He said that the government did not complete the investigation of the one-member commission set up to investigate the lathicharge at Bastara toll plaza.
Koth said that the farmers and the government had reached a consensus to withdraw complaints against farmers and police officials filed by each other. “But now the government has turned back from its promise and we have to adopt a similar way to force the government to fulfil their commitments,” he added.
Replying a question about the differences within farmer leaders after the agitation ended, Darshan Pal said that the farmers had suspended the agitation following an assurance from the government. “But now we see that the government is not firm on its stand and we need to start a new agitation in 2023 on several issues, including a loan waiver,” he added.
They paid tributes to a farmer, Sushil Kajal, who they claimed died due to the police lathicharge on August 28.
-
Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages
Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.
-
Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled
Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.
-
Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C
Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.
-
7-month pregnant woman suffers miscarriage after being attacked by husband in Ludhiana
Allegedly thrashed by Kaur's husband and in-laws, a seven-month pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage. Police have registered a complaint against Jasakran and in-laws. The accused have been identified as Jaskaran Singh of Manakwal village, his father Didar Singh, mother Paramjit Kaur and Aarti Gupta, who Jasakran was allegedly having an affair with. In her complaint the complainant, Rajandeep Kaur, said she married the accused Jaskaran Singh eight months ago.
-
Haryana’s Hisar division first to have its web portal
Haryana's Hisar division has its own web portal now. Additional chief secretary, Revenue and Disaster management PK Das who on Monday launched the portal https://commhsr.haryana.gov said that this is the first divisional commissioner website of the state. The website has the details of the Hisar Divisional Commissionerate comprising Hisar, Jind, Fatehabad and Sirsa districts. Hisar divisional commissioner Chander Shekhar said that the website provides historical information about the districts in the division.
