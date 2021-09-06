Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Farmers stage protest against BJP meeting in Sangrur

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Sunday staged a protest in front of the residence of the BJP’s district president in Sangrur where a party meeting was to be held
By HT Correspondent, Sangrur
PUBLISHED ON SEP 06, 2021 01:15 AM IST
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) during a protest in front of the residence of the BJP’s district president in Sangrur.

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta-Ugrahan) on Sunday staged a protest in front of the residence of the BJP’s district president in Sangrur where a party meeting was to be held.

The protesters sat on the dharna after they came to know of the meeting that was to be presided over by saffron party’s OBC wing chief Rajinder Bitta. The meeting, however, was held somewhere else in the town, said BJP district president Randeep Singh Deol.

The move comes in the wake of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s call to focus only on BJP and not heckle leaders of other political parties.

Farmer union’s district president Amrik Singh said the BJP leaders were holding secret meetings amid the ongoing agitation against the three controversial agriculture laws. “We will not allow the BJP leaders to organise meetings in any part of the district at any time,” he added.

The protesting farmers said the BJP leaders’ attempts to hold such meetings will only disturb peace in the state.

“It is our democratic right to hold meetings. We successfully held the meeting and discussed various issues,” Deol said.

