Farmers’ stir 2.0: Dallewal, Pandher say they won’t be part of Capital show

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher on Wednesday said that their unions won’t be participating in the Samyukta Kisan Union’s mahapanchayat in Delhi’s Ramlila maidan on Thursday. Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) convener Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) president Sarwan Singh Pandher addressing a press conference at Shambhu barrier on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Speaking at a press conference at the Shambhu barrier, Pandher, who had invited four farmers organisations of SKM for the rail roko on March 10, said, “We are already protesting at two (Shambhu and Khanauri) borders. We won’t participate in their (SKM’s) protest.”

Meanwhile, Dallewal said that they would continue to protest at the Punjab-Haryana borders as it has so far worked in their favour.

‘Will show black flags to BJP leaders’

The two leaders further said that they would also show black flags to leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its partners under the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Pandher said, “We will peacefully ask questions to the BJP leaders about the murder of Shubh Karan Singh. If we are not allowed to question them (BJP and their alliance leaders), we will show them black flags.”

Notably, 21-year-old Shubh Karan Singh was killed in police action at Khanauri border on February 21.

“We will ask them why Shubh Karan Singh was murdered for demanding an already promised legal guarantee of MSP from the union government,” said Pandher.

Yatra across Haryana on March 16

Farmer leaders also announced that they would start Shaheedi Kalash Yatra in Haryana on March 15. Abhimanyu Kohar of the Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union said that leaders of both the forums — SKM (non-political) and KKM — would visit the native village of Shubh Karan Singh on March 15 and bring the ashes of Shubh Karan Singh in 21 kalash (pitcher pots). “We will hold Ashthi Kalash Yatras in various districts of Haryana to pay tribute to Shubh Karan Singh from March 16,” said Kohar.

Apart from this, two commemoration gatherings will be held in Haryana to pay tribute to the young farmer, he added. “The first big commemoration gathering will be held on March 22 at Majra Pyau village of Hisar while the second will be at Mohri grain market in Ambala on March 31,” said Abhimanyu Kohar.