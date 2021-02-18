Farmers’ stir: Khaps agree to follow Samyukt Kisan Morcha’s lead

Khap representatives from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan unanimously decided to follow the lead of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a united front of around 40 farmers’ unions, with regards to the stir against the three farm laws on Wednesday.

Hundreds of representatives, including those from prominent khaps such as Nandal, Malik, Dalal, Dahiya, Hooda, and Ahlawat, attended the meeting.

Khap-84 head, Hardeep Singh Ahlawat, who chaired the meeting, said, “The representatives agreed to support all decisions taken by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha pertaining to intensifying the stir and starting talks with the Centre to end the deadlock.”

Khaps condemn Dalal’s statement on farmers’ deaths

While condemning Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal’s controversial statement on farmers’ death on the Delhi borders, the khap bodies said the minister will be boycotted. On February 13, Dalal had said the farmers who lost their lives during the protests would have died even if they had stayed back on their fields.

Ahlawat said the minister had hurt the farming community’s sentiments. “How can a minister laugh at farmers’ death? The khaps have decided to disassociate themselves from the minister as such people can only defame the community. We will not hold any talks with Dalal in future,” he said.

Dismissing rumours that the khap was willing to intermediate between the protesters and government, Ahlwat said, “ Such rumours are being spread to weaken the agitation. The khaps firmly stand with the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.”

Independent MLA from Dadri, Sombir Sangwan, who also heads the Sangwan Khap said they will also participate in the ‘rail roko’ stir from noon to 4pm.

“We will return only when the government repeals the three farm laws. Farmers are fighting for legitimate rights. The government should guarantee them minimum support price,” he added.