Farmers-police scuffle in Ambala over land acquisition for road project

A group of farmers, mostly affiliated to Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), on Wednesday had a face-off with the police after a team from district administration had gone to claim possession of land acquired for a proposed road project passing through Naraingarh sub-division of Ambala district.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A minor scuffle also took place in Korwa Khurd village, when the farmers tried to stop a JCB clearing crops in fields. However, the situation calmed soon and the union was called for a meeting with SDM C Jayasharadha.

The union is demanding more time for the farmers so that they could easily harvest the ready crops and sell them, before the fields are cleared for construction.

Official sources said that a large area of land, spread across 28 kilometres, in Nagla, Kodwa Khurd and Babak Majra villages has to be possessed in the sub-division for the four laning project of Ambala-Kala Amb road.

Malkit Singh, Ambala unit president of BKU (Charuni), claimed the meeting with the SDM didn’t resolve the stand-off.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have demanded that at least ready crops like sugarcane or sunflower be allowed for harvest till April, but there was no agreement. At last, we have demanded a 10 days’ time, so that at least the crop could be used as fodder. However, we were given a day and we left from the meeting,” he added.

Singh had called for a union meeting on Thursday to discuss the future course of action.

Speaking to HT, SDM Jayasharadha said, “Being the CEO of Naraingarh Sugar Mill, I will allow sugarcane to be harvested and sold hereby, but it was not feasible to allow 10 days or two months. I will allow two days for the crops to be used as fodder at least.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}