Farooq Abdullah to flag off Abhay Chautala’s ‘Parivartan yatra’ on February 24

National Conference president and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah will flag off the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) leader Abhay Chautala’s ‘Parivartan yatra’ from Singar village in Nuh’s Punahana constituency on February 24. INLD supremo OP Chautala and Abdullah will show green flag to the yatra which will cover 16 km on the first day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The yatra, which will start on February 24, will culminate in Kurukshetra on September 25, the birth anniversary of former deputy prime minister and Abhay’s grandfather Devi Lal. This yatra will cover 4,200 km in a seven-month time. This will be the longest yatra covered on foot by any Haryana leader. INLD’s lone MLA from Ellenabad Abhay Chautala said he will walk on foot for 4,200 km and interact with people.

“I will cover four to five villages per day by walking a distance of 20 km to 30 km. The main aim of this yatra is to bring a change in the state by uprooting this BJP-JJP coalition government. I will directly interact with people and tell them about corruption, unemployment, high debt of the state, farmers and labourers’ distress, and the deteriorated condition of law and order in Haryana. Hate on the basis of religion and caste has increased under the BJP regime,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Some people were talking about who will lead the yatra during the assembly session and my court hearings. I want to tell them that OP Chautala will lead the yatra. He was willing to carry out this yatra on a wheelchair, but we have requested him not to do so citing his old age and health issues,” Abhay added.

Commenting on Abhay’s political yatra, former retired professor Anant Ram said the Chautala will try to bring back the rural voters of Jat-dominated areas in his fold and the outcome will depend on how he proceeds in his yatra.