Farooq: Make Jammu DC’s withdrawal order public

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday demanded that the Jammu deputy commissioner’s order withdrawing notification to issue certificates of residence to non-locals living in Jammu for more than one year should be made public.

The controversial order that created a huge uproar in J&K --- with PDP, National Conference, and Congress labelling it a bid to change the demographics of the UT --- was taken back on Wednesday night.

“Under rule of law, an order issued in writing has to be withdrawn in the same manner. It can’t be just verbal. She (Jammu DC) issued a written order and therefore, it can be nullified by a written order alone mentioning that the previous order stands officially withdrawn. Otherwise, it will create more problems in the UT,” said Farooq.

Jammu DC Avny Lavasa’s had in her earlier order authorised tehsildars to issue certificates of residence to those residing in Jammu for more than one year to facilitate their entry in the electoral rolls.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “It is better late than never, but the order should be in public domain.” Party’s spokesperson Firdous Tak said, “The order issued by DC was only in the run-up to what the J&K administration is actually up to. Even if withdrawn officially, it will hardly have any major effect on the ground. The BJP has made its mind to include non-resident voters and J&K administration will find a way to implement the dictate.”

Calling it a ‘big conspiracy’, J&K Congress president Vikar Rasool Wani said, “First, the chief electoral officer talks about inclusion of 25 lakh voters in the special summary revision of electoral rolls. Now, a DC-level officer issues an order directing tehsildars to provide certificate of residence to non-locals living in Jammu. All these developments smack of foul play.” He said the Congress will ensure that the DC’s withdrawal order comes in the public domain.

Senior CPI(M) leader and PAGD spokesperson MY Tarigami questioned the issuance of such an order in the first place. “Firstly, it is surprising that such an unwarranted order was issued. If the order is revoked, a copy should be immediately shared with the public,” he told news agency PTI.

He said the government machinery must be careful about the sensitivities of the electoral process and “there should be no attempt whatsoever to manipulate this legitimate democratic process”.

However, J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina said even if Jammu DC has withdrawn the order, law of the land was supreme. “The Representation of People’s Act, 1951, says that if a citizen living at a place other than his native place for long and wishes to register himself as a voter, he can be enrolled,” Raina said.

When asked if the order withstood the scrutiny of law, why was it recalled, Raina said, “The DC should not have withdrawn the order as there was nothing wrong in it. I think due to the propaganda by the Congress, the NC and the PDP, there might be some apprehension in the mind of the DC or in the bureaucratic set up. That is why they may have preferred to withdraw the order.”

PAGD’s 14-member panel to meet on October 16

The 14-member committee constituted by the PAGD to chalk out the strategy to tackle any attempt of ‘manipulation and inclusion’ of non-locals in the revised electoral rolls of J&K will hold its first meeting in Jammu on October 16. Tarigami said the panel will meet for deliberations over the issue of inclusion of 2.5 million non-local voters. NC MP Hasnain Masoodi will be the convener of the committee.

(With inputs from PTI)

