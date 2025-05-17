Fast-track 4-laning of Kiratpur-Nangal highway: Bains

In a bid to fast-track the four-laning of the Kiratpur-Nangal highway, cabinet minister Harjot Singh Bains on Friday directed the officials to accelerate land acquisition for the project. Bains said he will personally review the progress of the project on a weekly basis. Bains directed NHAI officials to promptly initiate work on the Bhartgarh-Bara Pind service lane link, a long-pending project, and a foot overbridge in Sarsa Nangal village. (HT File)

Presiding over a meeting with senior officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), the ministry of road transport and highways and the public works department, Punjab, here at the Punjab civil secretariat, Bains stated that the highway serves as a vital link between Punjab and Himachal Pradesh. He highlighted the pressing need for four-laning, citing the stretch’s notorious reputation as a ‘killer road’.

