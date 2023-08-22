News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Cosmetics shop workers held guilty of sexually assaulting minor girl

Cosmetics shop workers held guilty of sexually assaulting minor girl

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 22, 2023

A fast-track POCSO court on Monday held a man, working in a cosmetics shop, guilty of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl.

The case dates back to March 2021. The victim’s mother had told the police that her daughter had suddenly started behaving indifferently. When she asked her, the minor revealed that she had gone to a cosmetics shop, where a man who worked there had taken her to his house on the pretext of giving her a nail-paint. There he started sexually assaulting her but as the girl started screaming, the man let her go. He, however, warned her against sharing the incident with anyone.

On the basis of the complaint, a case under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 363 (kidnapping), 354 (outraging modesty) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of POCSO Act was registered against him. The fast-track court held him guilty of the offences, on Monday. The quantum of sentence will be pronounced on Tuesday.

