First six months data: Fatal mishaps come down in Chandigarh

Fatal accidents in the city have seen a slight dip in the first six months of the year as compared to the corresponding period last year.

While 50 people lost their lives in the first half of the last year, 42 people succumbed to their injuries in the first six months in 2023.

In 29 fatal accident cases registered in the first half of this year, 32 persons – 26 men and six women-- lost their lives. Out of these nine were pedestrians, eight cyclists, a passenger of an e-rickshaw, 11 two-wheeler, one pick-up driver and two passengers in a four-wheeler.

Ten road users died without involvement of any other vehicle as most of them slipped or suffered fatal injuries after losing control of their vehicle and thus no case was registered against their deaths.

Last year, the number of fatal accident cases stood at 38 while the number of deaths in these cases was 39 in the first six months. Eleven people had died without the involvement of any other vehicle.

There is also a significant decline in the number of accidents this year in the said period as 81 accident cases—including fatal and non-fatal ones, were registered across the city this year while last year, the figure stood at 123.

Road mishap injuries also dips

As many as 76 road users got injured till June 30, 2023, as compared to 100 commuters who suffered injuries in road crashes.

Jaswinder Singh, DSP, traffic, said that directions given by senior superintendent of Police (SSP), Manisha Chaudhary to initiate rigorous traffic awareness drive led to a decline in the fatalities this year.

“UT traffic police have done mapping of accident-prone areas and accordingly deployment of cops and enforcement drives are initiated in these areas. While road users have become more aware, strict traffic regulations and monitoring and challaning resulted in decline in road crashes this year,” said the DSP.

6 pm-9 pm witness maximum fatalities

The maximum, 6, fatal cases were reported between 6 pm to 9 pm in which seven commuters lost their lives.

While six persons lost their lives in accidents reported between 9 pm to 12 am, the same number of people died between 3 pm to 6pm in road crashes on the city roads.

Four people each died in the accidents that happened between 12 am to 3 am and 6 am to 9 am.

Two commuters each died in the accidents reported between 12 pm to 3 pm and 3 am to 6 am.

One person died in the road crash that happened between 9 am to 12 pm.

According to the official data, a maximum of nine people aged between 25-35 years died this year in the first six months followed by eight between 45-60 years, five each falling in the category of 18-25 years and 35 to 45 years age category respectively. While four senior citizens lost their lives, a minor met the fatal fate in a road crash from January 1 till June 30 this year.

