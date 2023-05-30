4 dead as car falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
May 30, 2023 01:19 AM IST

Four people were killed and another injured after a car plunged into a gorge into Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district late on Monday, said officials. oda SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “This evening an accident took place on the Batote-Doda national highway near Ragi nullah in which a private car rolled down into the nullah.”

Mangled remains of a car after it fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda on Monday. Four people were killed and one injured in the accident. (ANI)

Doda SSP Abdul Qayoom said, “This evening an accident took place on the Batote-Doda national highway near Ragi nullah in which a private Swift Desire car rolled down into the nullah. Four persons died on the spot and a fifth was injured. The injured was shifted to a hospital for treatment.”

The deceased have been identified as Radha Devi, 56, a resident of Gajoth Bhalla, Ved Parkesh, 65, of Betholi Bhalla, Om Parshad, 60, of Gajoth Bhalla and Raj Kumari,56, of Badasoo. Injured Mohammad Aslam, 25, of Dhansal, Jammu, has been shifted to a hospital. A police team was immediately sent to the site of the accident for rescue operations.

