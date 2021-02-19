IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance

When the case came up before the HC, the division bench described the reply of the UPSC as “inadequate” and “returned” it
READ FULL STORY
By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST

The fate of Haryana government’s policy decision to fill five IAS posts from among the 25 non-state civil service (non-SCS) officers shortlisted after the written test will remain uncertain at least till March 8 due to the ongoing legal battle.

When the case came up for resumed hearing on February 15 before the Punjab and Haryana high court, the division bench described the February 12 short reply of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) as “inadequate” and “returned” it.

The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit,” according to the court order. This means the UPSC will not hold any interviews till March 8.

The UPSC had postponed the interviews and meeting of the selection committee in wake of the February 11 order of the HC directing the UPSC “to positively file its response” to an application filed by petitioner Surender Singh Dahiya, additional director, agriculture department, seeking stay of interviews the UPSC had decided to hold on February 15.

On February 12, GS Rawat, under secretary, UPSC, had sent a letter to the Haryana chief secretary and referring to the court order in question, stated: “In view of the above order, the selection committee meeting scheduled for February 15 has been postponed.”

At the heart of the petitioner’s application was the contention that no selection had been completed till December 31, 2020, thereby in view of Regulation 5 of the Indian Administrative Service (Appointment by Selection) Regulations, 1997, the entire process of recruitment through this source will be deemed to have lapsed.

In his February 14 affidavit that the court did not accept, Rawat had referred to the key contention of the petitioner and said: “...a short reply affidavit is being filed as the time was short to file a detailed reply.”

The UPSC, pleading for more time to file a detailed reply at a later stage, had stated that in view of December 28, 2020 court order (of another bench), the UPSC had convened the February 15 meeting of the selection committee to select shortlisted non-SCS officers to IAS of Haryana cadre “so as to avoid any disobedience or violation” of the court order.

“It is further submitted that in the meantime, the commission received the February 11 orders...Keeping it in view, the meeting scheduled for February 15 has been deferred. It is humbly submitted that further action in the matter will be initiated as per direction of the HC in the instant case of the petitioner,” UPSC submitted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
The court adjourned the matter to March 8 after the counsel for UPSC sought time to file “a better affidavit.” (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Fate of 25 Haryana’s non-SCS officers’ selection to IAS hangs in balance

By Pawan Sharma, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:50 PM IST
When the case came up before the HC, the division bench described the reply of the UPSC as “inadequate” and “returned” it
READ FULL STORY
Close
The ED mandated to treat money laundering as a standalone offence, not dependent on what CBI does. (Getty Images)
The ED mandated to treat money laundering as a standalone offence, not dependent on what CBI does. (Getty Images)
chandigarh news

Panchkula plot allotment case: ED springs surprise by filing chargesheet before CBI could

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:33 PM IST
Attachment of industrial plots would have become invalid after 365 days of confirmation by adjudicating authority
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
The Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association team after winning the Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament at Barnala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Hoshiarpur DCA win Trident inter-district cricket title

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:01 PM IST
Providing a platform to cricketers of the region, the Trident Group organised Trident Inter-District One Day Cricket Tournament that concluded in Barnala on Thursday, with Hoshiarpur District Cricket Association (HDCA) clinching the title
READ FULL STORY
Close
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
The explosion had taken place close to an election campign site of Congress candidate Harminder Singh Jassi, just days before the assembly polls in the state.(Sanjeev Kumar/HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab govt okays jobs for kin of minors killed in Maur Mandi blast

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:09 PM IST
The decision was taken by the state cabinet in a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, according to a government statement. Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the bomb blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)
Yoga enthusiasts at Sukhna Lake, Chandigarh. The webinar on the theme, PPP during P, that is Peace, Positivity, Prosperity during Pandemic, will be streamed live through the YouTube channel of the Government College of Yoga Education and Health, Chandigarh, on Saturday. (Ravi Kumar/HT file)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh yoga college to host webinar on positivity during pandemic

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:03 PM IST
Adviser Manoj Parida to be chief guest, while spiritual teacher Shivani of the Brahma Kumaris movement will address session on YouTube at 11am on Saturday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017. (HT file photo)
Seven people were killed and 13 injured in the blast at Maur Mandi in Bathinda district on January 31, 2017. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab cabinet okays jobs for kin of 4 minors killed in Maur blast

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:57 PM IST
The cabinet has relaxed rules to provide jobs to a family member each according to educational qualification in Bathinda or adjoining districts as a special case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2018-19 , financial accounts of the Punjab government for 2019-20, and appropriation accounts for 2019-20. (HT file photo)
Besides the state budget estimates for the next fiscal, the session will see the presentation of the report of the Comptroller and Auditor General for 2018-19 , financial accounts of the Punjab government for 2019-20, and appropriation accounts for 2019-20. (HT file photo)
chandigarh news

Punjab budget to be presented on March 8

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:15 PM IST
The Punjab budget will be presented on March 8 during the assembly session convened from March 1 to 10
READ FULL STORY
Close
The body was kept in the civil hospital, Sonepat, on Wednesday night. Family members complained to the hospital authorities of three rodent bite marks on the face and a foot. (Representative image)
The body was kept in the civil hospital, Sonepat, on Wednesday night. Family members complained to the hospital authorities of three rodent bite marks on the face and a foot. (Representative image)
chandigarh news

Rats nibble farmer’s body kept at mortuary in Sonepat

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:30 PM IST
3-member panel of doctors probing negligence after family of 70-year-old farmer, who had been protesting at Singhu, complains of rodent bites on the face, foot
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was to lead the Sikh jatha to the main event being organised at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (HT Photo)
Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was to lead the Sikh jatha to the main event being organised at Gurdwara Janam Asthan in Nankana Sahib, Pakistan. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Allow Sikh jatha to go to Pakistan, Akal Takht urges Centre

By Surjit Singh
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh describes Centre’s move not to permit jatha to attend centenary of Nankana Sahib massacre on February 21 as a historic wrong, urges it to reconsider decision
READ FULL STORY
Close
PU has made it mandatory for students to get Covid tests done prior to joining hostels. (HT FILE)
PU has made it mandatory for students to get Covid tests done prior to joining hostels. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

MPhil students allowed to return to Panjab University hostels

By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST
Newly-enrolled PhD scholars and MPhil students have been asked to wait till they receive further instructions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Issues related to traffic congestion including the mass rapid transport system, construction of an outer ring road and another route to the Chandigarh International Airport, have been deliberated upon on several occasions, but with no concrete results came out. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Issues related to traffic congestion including the mass rapid transport system, construction of an outer ring road and another route to the Chandigarh International Airport, have been deliberated upon on several occasions, but with no concrete results came out. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

Chandigarh admn’s advisory council recycling agendas since 2010

By Munieshwer A Sagar, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:55 AM IST
The demand for a more structured meeting with action-taken reports on previous meetings has gone unheeded
READ FULL STORY
Close
The petitioner also challenged that the vires of the explanations to Section 3 and 44 of the PMLA, amended in terms of Section 193 of the Finance Act, 2019. (HT FILE)
The petitioner also challenged that the vires of the explanations to Section 3 and 44 of the PMLA, amended in terms of Section 193 of the Finance Act, 2019. (HT FILE)
chandigarh news

Manesar land case: HC puts on hold framing of charges for real estate developer

By Hitender Rao, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:35 PM IST
Provisions of money laundering law cannot be applied retrospectively, thus, special judge’s order of taking cognisance of the supplementary prosecution complaint is liable to be quashed, says petitioner
READ FULL STORY
Close
Protesters raising slogans during the four-hour rail roko agitation against the Centre’s farm reform laws at Amritsar station on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
Protesters raising slogans during the four-hour rail roko agitation against the Centre’s farm reform laws at Amritsar station on Thursday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)
chandigarh news

Protesters lay siege to rail tracks in Punjab’s border belt

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:19 PM IST
Hold blockades on Amritsar-Delhi, Amritsar-Beas (via Tarn Taran), Amritsar-Khemkaran and Amritsar-Pathankot rail tracks
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the Congress mayoral candidate, with supporters after defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon in ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday. Amarjeet is Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
Amarjeet Singh Sidhu, the Congress mayoral candidate, with supporters after defeating Azad Group candidate Paramjeet Singh Kahlon in ward number 10 of the Mohali municipal corporation on Thursday. Amarjeet is Punjab minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s brother. (Ravi Kumar/HT)
chandigarh news

Municipal corporation elections: Mohali gives Congress a thumping victory

By Hillary Victor, Mohali
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 01:52 AM IST
Ruling party wins 37 of the 50 seats, while 10 seats go to Azad group-AAP alliance; independents bag three seats; former mayor Kulwant Singh loses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters staging a protest near Jagraon on National Highway 95 on Wednesday in support of their demand for a recount of the votes in the municipal council elections. (HT Photo)
chandigarh news

Jagraon AAP MLA booked for highway protest after poll loss

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:32 PM IST
Case registered on the complaint of the station house officer of Jagraon city police station, who said Saravjit Kaur Manuke and her supporters also took out a march in violation of Covid-19 guidelines
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP