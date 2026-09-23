Fatehabad police seize 31 kg ganja, two held

The Fatehabad police have seized 31 kg ganja worth ₹16 lakh, and arrested two people in an anti-narcotics operation carried out under the supervision of superintendent of police Nikita Khattar, IPS.

A search recovered 22 kg ganja in a plastic sack from Vishwas and 9 kg in a plastic sack from Chameli. The total haul was 31 kg, with an estimated market value of around ₹16 lakh. (HT File)

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According to the police, the accused have been identified as Vishwas, son of Kamal Das, and Chameli, wife of Balwan, both residents of Sisai Pul in Hansi. A case has been registered against them at Fatehabad Sadar police station under Sections 20C, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Bhattu Kalan deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jagdish Kumar said that the seizure was part of a continuing drive against drug trafficking. He said a crome investigation agency (CIA) team led by inspector Sandeep Mor, with police sub-inspector (PSI) Jagatpal, was on patrol when it intercepted the two accused near Dhangar Pul in village Dhangar.

A search recovered 22 kg ganja in a plastic sack from Vishwas and 9 kg in a plastic sack from Chameli. The total haul was 31 kg, with an estimated market value of around ₹16 lakh. The contraband has been taken into police custody.

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{{^usCountry}} Police are also examining whether a wider supply network was involved. DSP Kumar said anyone found linked to the trade would face strict action. He said the SP has directed that operations should not stop at seizures and that entire supply chains must be identified. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police are also examining whether a wider supply network was involved. DSP Kumar said anyone found linked to the trade would face strict action. He said the SP has directed that operations should not stop at seizures and that entire supply chains must be identified. {{/usCountry}}

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