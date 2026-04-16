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Fatehgarh Sahib bus mishap: Bassi Pathana woman’s hand amputated; closely monitoring injured: PGI

A 20-year-old woman sustained severe injuries leading to the amputation of her left hand after a bus accident in Fatehgarh Sahib district, officials said

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 06:26 am IST
By Priyanka Thakur
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Chandigarh : A 20-year-old woman sustained severe injuries leading to the amputation of her left hand after a bus accident in Fatehgarh Sahib district, officials said.

At least eight pilgrims were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Wednesday.

At least eight pilgrims were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Wednesday.

“The victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after paying obeisance during the Baisakhi Mela when the accident occurred around 10.30pm on the Chunni-Morinda road on Tuesday night,” they added.

Officials said 12 critically injured passengers were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, late on Tuesday night.

According to PGIMER officials, four of the injured were brought dead, while the remaining eight patients are undergoing treatment at the Advanced Trauma Centre. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Dr Vishal, Kumar, in-charge of Advanced Trauma Centre, PGIMER, confirmed 12 patients were brought with multiple trauma, including maxillofacial injuries and fractures of the limbs. Out of these, four were brought dead. ‘The other injured have been promptly attended to with comprehensive multidisciplinary care and have been successfully stabilised,” he added.

An 80-year-old woman, Surjeet Kaur, also of Main Majri, was first admitted to a district hospital in Mohali before being referred to PGIMER. She suffered injuries to her face and arm and is currently recovering, said officials.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib bus mishap: Bassi Pathana woman’s hand amputated; closely monitoring injured: PGI
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Fatehgarh Sahib bus mishap: Bassi Pathana woman’s hand amputated; closely monitoring injured: PGI
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