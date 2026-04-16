Fatehgarh Sahib bus mishap: Bassi Pathana woman’s hand amputated; closely monitoring injured: PGI

Chandigarh : A 20-year-old woman sustained severe injuries leading to the amputation of her left hand after a bus accident in Fatehgarh Sahib district, officials said.

At least eight pilgrims were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Wednesday.

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At least eight pilgrims were killed and 25 others sustained injuries after a mini-bus overturned in the Bassi Pathana area of Fatehgarh Sahib, police said on Wednesday.

“The victims were returning from Anandpur Sahib after paying obeisance during the Baisakhi Mela when the accident occurred around 10.30pm on the Chunni-Morinda road on Tuesday night,” they added.

Officials said 12 critically injured passengers were rushed to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, late on Tuesday night.

According to PGIMER officials, four of the injured were brought dead, while the remaining eight patients are undergoing treatment at the Advanced Trauma Centre. Their condition is reported to be stable.

Dr Vishal, Kumar, in-charge of Advanced Trauma Centre, PGIMER, confirmed 12 patients were brought with multiple trauma, including maxillofacial injuries and fractures of the limbs. Out of these, four were brought dead. ‘The other injured have been promptly attended to with comprehensive multidisciplinary care and have been successfully stabilised,” he added.

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{{^usCountry}} The victims, mostly women aged between 20 and elderly, belong to villages, including Main Majri, Gadhera, and Dadiana in Fatehgarh Sahib district. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The victims, mostly women aged between 20 and elderly, belong to villages, including Main Majri, Gadhera, and Dadiana in Fatehgarh Sahib district. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Among the seriously injured is Harpreet Kaur (20), a resident of Dadiana village in Bassi Pathana, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries to her head, abdomen and left hand, which was severely crushed and has been amputated. She was travelling with her father, who sustained minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Among the seriously injured is Harpreet Kaur (20), a resident of Dadiana village in Bassi Pathana, who suffered multiple traumatic injuries to her head, abdomen and left hand, which was severely crushed and has been amputated. She was travelling with her father, who sustained minor injuries. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Another 20-year-old passenger, Jaskirat of Main Majri, is also under treatment at PGIMER. She was travelling with her father and brother at the time of the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another 20-year-old passenger, Jaskirat of Main Majri, is also under treatment at PGIMER. She was travelling with her father and brother at the time of the accident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Ranjit Kaur (45), a resident of Gadhera, sustained injuries to her head and arm. Her sister said the accident occurred during a pilgrimage trip in a “Palki Sahib” bus, where passengers sit on the floor instead of seats. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ranjit Kaur (45), a resident of Gadhera, sustained injuries to her head and arm. Her sister said the accident occurred during a pilgrimage trip in a “Palki Sahib” bus, where passengers sit on the floor instead of seats. {{/usCountry}}

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An 80-year-old woman, Surjeet Kaur, also of Main Majri, was first admitted to a district hospital in Mohali before being referred to PGIMER. She suffered injuries to her face and arm and is currently recovering, said officials.

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