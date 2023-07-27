Panipat man, son killed, 4 injured as wall of shed collapses amid rain

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Jul 27, 2023 01:09 AM IST

A 55-year-old man and his 15-year-old son were killed while four children were injured after the wall of a shed in which they were sleeping collapsed, in Garhi Basak village in Panipat, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased have been identified as Manga Ram and his son Munish Kumar, residents of the said village. The injured Amriin, Sadiq, Mahrin and Sharvin have been hospitalised, where their condition is said to be stable.

Police said the incident took place on Wednesday morning when the family was asleep in the shed. The wall of the shed gave way amid heavy rains, leaving them buried in the debris. The neighbours rushed to their rescue and took them to the hospital, where Manga and Munish, were declared dead.

Police said that as per the statement of the family, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the bodies have been handed over to family members after post-mortem.

wall collapse panipat
