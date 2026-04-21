Father in ICU: Kashmiri leaders urge Centre to release MP Rashid on humanitarian grounds

Political leaders across party lines have sought the release of Baramulla MP, Er Rashid, who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail, as his ailing father Khazir Mohammad Sheikh is battling for his life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital. Baramulla MP Er Rashid (File)

The Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) has already applied for bail for the incarcerated MP on humanitarian grounds at Patiala House Court, New Delhi. Meanwhile, the hearing on the bail petition has been deferred to April 22.

Almost all top leaders belonging to different political parties visited the hospital and enquired with doctors about the condition of Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, who is also the father of Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh, legislator from Langate.

Over the last three to four days, the demand for the release of the incarcerated engineer Rashid has been gaining momentum, with political parties across ideologies, religious leaders, and civil society members coming together.

In recent days, several prominent leaders have visited the ailing father at SMHS Hospital, expressing solidarity with the family and strongly advocating for Er Rashid’s temporary release. Among them, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq personally visited the hospital and made a heartfelt appeal, urging the government of India to release Er Rashid “at least on humanitarian grounds”, highlighting the emotional suffering of families separated during such critical times.

Apni Party president Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari also visited and described the situation as “extremely serious”, appealing to the Prime Minister and home minister to grant parole so that Er Rashid can be with his family during this distressing period.

Similarly, Peoples Democratic Front chairman Hakeem Mohammad Yaseen called for immediate compassionate release, stating that “it is only humane and morally justified” to allow a son to be beside his father who is battling for life. Senior leaders, including Bilal Gani Lone, also visited the hospital to enquire about the patient’s condition, reflecting a rare show of unity across political lines.

Meanwhile, health minister Sakeena Itoo visited SMHS Hospital, reviewed the medical condition of Khazir Mohammad Sheikh, and assured the family of full government support and the best possible treatment, underlining the seriousness of the situation.

PDP leader and MLA Pulwama Waheed Ur Rehman Parra also expressed solidarity with the family and highlighted the need for compassion in such circumstances.

AIP chief spokesperson and close aide of MP Er Rashid, Inam Un Nabi, stated that the overwhelming support from across political, religious, and social spheres reflects a collective conscience that transcends political differences. He said that despite Er Rashid raising the grave condition of his father on the floor of Parliament, the continued denial of relief raises serious questions about humanitarian considerations within a democratic setup.