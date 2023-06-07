Minor wrestler changes statement against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The father of the minor wrestler on whose complaint a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered by Delhi Police against former Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said on Wednesday that he and his daughter had recorded a fresh statement before the magistrate in Delhi two days ago.

Wrestlers have accused Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. (ANI)

The man said over phone that he was under pressure, and that they had levelled some false allegations against Singh. He added Singh had not sexually harassed his daughter, though some of his approaches had made her feel uncomfortable.

“We have no grudge against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. We recorded fresh statements on June 5 and we changed a few of our earlier statements. I am the father of a girl and I don’t want to get involved in this fight. I had not withdrawn the complaint but recorded fresh statements. In anger, we had levelled some false allegations. My daughter had faced some issues, but all those mentioned in the FIR were not true,” he added. The girl’s father said his family was in depression and that his main aim was to make his daughter a champion.

The protesting wrestlers and the minor girl’s father had claimed on Monday that no fresh statement was filed. The man also told HT on Monday that he, along with his daughter, was not in Delhi. Earlier, the girl’s uncle claimed she is not a minor. The Delhi Police registered a second FIR on a complaint filed by the girl’s father. The other FIR against Singh was based on complaints by six adult women wrestlers.

The minor girl first recorded her statement before a magistrate in Delhi under section 164 of the code of criminal procedure (CrPC) against Singh on May 10.

In the FIR, the girl’s father had alleged that Singh forcibly pulled his daughter towards him and sexually harassed her after which she was very disturbed and gradually her health also suffered. According to that FIR, Singh also said, “You support me, I will support you. Stay in touch with me.”

