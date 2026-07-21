Father of seafarer killed in US strike near Hormuz meets Himachal CM, urges to raise issue with Centre

A month after his only son was killed in a US strike on a on a commercial ship near the Strait of Hormuz, Rajesh Sharma, on Monday met Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and urged him to raise the matter with the central government, alleging that no action has been taken in the incident.

Rajesh Sharma, father of Aditya Sharma, who lost his life in Strait of Hormuz recently, calls on Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in Shimla on Monday. (ANI Photo)

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Aditya Sharma, 23, a merchant navy cadet from Himachal’s Hamirpur district, was killed after the US military struck Palau-flagged MT Settebello near the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman on June 10.

Sharma, a resident of Hamirpur district, had joined the Merchant Navy as a deck cadet in November 2025 after completing his nautical studies.

“Our son was on an unarmed civilian commercial ship. He had nothing to do with the conflict in the region. Yet a missile struck the vessel, killing him and two other Indian crew members. More than a month has passed, but there has been no inquiry report, no accountability and no action. It feels as though the case has been quietly closed. We are here to seek justice for him,” said Rajesh while speaking to HT after meeting the CM in Shimla on Monday.

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{{^usCountry}} “The CM assured us that he would write to the Centre seeking details of the action taken and would also pursue justice for the deceased sailors. He also informed us that the issue would be raised during the monsoon session,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The CM assured us that he would write to the Centre seeking details of the action taken and would also pursue justice for the deceased sailors. He also informed us that the issue would be raised during the monsoon session,” Sharma said. {{/usCountry}}

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“We just have one simple demand that responsibility must be fixed for the killing of our son in international waters. The Government of India should raise this issue strongly with the United States and ensure that those responsible are held accountable,” he said, while adding that the Merchant Navy unions had also written to the Prime Minister requesting a meeting with the bereaved families, but claimed no response had been received so far.

“No assistance has come from the Central Government. Support had come only from the Merchant Navy welfare association. We are not concerned about money. We had only one son. Compensation cannot replace him. What we want is justice,” he said.

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CM Sukhu said that he would take up the matter with the Centre to ensure justice for the deceased seafarer.