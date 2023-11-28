Fazilka: ASI caught red-handed with ₹10,000 bribe
The accused has been identified as ASI Baldev Singh, posted at the Laduka Mandi police post, falling under Fazilka Sadar police station.
The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) on Monday caught a cop red-handed while he was accepting a bribe of ₹10,000.
A VB spokesperson said that Parveen Kumar, a resident of the area, had approached them, stating that the ASI had taken ₹20,000 from him for not naming him in a police complaint pertaining to a quarrel and was demanding ₹10,000 more.
Kumar had managed to record the conversation wherein the cop was demanding bribe and given it to the VB as evidence.
Following preliminary investigation, a VB team from the Ferozepur range laid a trap and caught the ASI with ₹10,000 bribe money, in the presence of two official witnesses.
A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the ASI at the Vigilance Bureau Police Station, Ferozepur Range.