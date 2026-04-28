‘Fear or arrogance?’: Jakhar slams Kejriwal over refusal to appear before Delhi HC

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for announcing that he would not appear before the Delhi high court in connection with a CBI appeal in the liquor scam case. He asked whether Kejriwal considers himself above the law.

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar on Monday criticised Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal for announcing that he would not appear before the Delhi high court in connection with a CBI appeal in the liquor scam case. He asked whether Kejriwal considers himself above the law.

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In a message shared on social media, Jakhar asked if such an attitude of the former chief minister is his fear or arrogance?

“Have you now placed yourself above the courts? Do you no longer believe in the Constitution of this country? Remember, the CBI has filed this appeal in accordance with the law,” questioned Jakhar.

“You often speak of ‘Satyamev Jayate’. If you are truthful, then what is there to fear? The law is doing its job. It would be better not to play the victim but to face the truth,” said Jakhar.

He alleged that the AAP has always maintained a double standard. He said that courts have delivered judgments before, and the high court will decide the case strictly according to the law. He added that under Indian legal provisions, both governments and affected parties routinely approach higher courts against lower court decisions, and such “drama” does not suit the AAP supremo.

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{{^usCountry}} The BJP leader also questioned that if Kejriwal’s argument is accepted—that a lower court’s decision should be treated as final—then why is the Punjab government preparing to appeal against the HC’s ruling in the DA case of employees. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The BJP leader also questioned that if Kejriwal’s argument is accepted—that a lower court’s decision should be treated as final—then why is the Punjab government preparing to appeal against the HC’s ruling in the DA case of employees. {{/usCountry}}

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