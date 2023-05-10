Widow’s fingers slashed, rings looted in Mohali: Relative among 6 held

A female relative was behind the gory crime where a home-alone widow’s three fingers were slashed to loot her gold rings and other jewellery in Phase 11 on May 2, Mohali police said on Tuesday after cracking the case with the arrest of the conspirator and her five aides.

The accused in the custody of Mohali police. (HT Photo)

It was at the birthday party of the relative, Harpreet Kaur, where the accused plotted to rob the victim, Radha Rani, 50, for a quick buck after the former tipped them that Rani was well heeled and currently living alone, said investigators.

Apart from Harpreet, the accused include Baljit Kaur of Amritsar, Jaswinder Singh and Gagandeep Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, and Gurmeet Kaur, Harpreet Kaur and Roshan Singh from Mohali. Another accused, Gurjinder Singh, is on the run.

The looted ornaments, including a gold chain and a diamond pendant, have been recovered.

Sharing details, SP (City) Akashdeep Singh Aulakh said on May 2, three clean-shaven men trespassed into Rani’s house around 10 pm. Her 25-year-old daughter had been out of the city for some days.

The trio gagged Rani and dragged her to the rear room. There, they snatched her gold chain, diamond locket and earrings. As they proceeded to remove her gold rings, Rani put up a fight and raised the alarm, when the accused slashed her three fingers with a sharp-edged weapon, pulled off the rings and fled.

Neighbours rushed Rani to the hospital and informed the police, who, after recording the victim’s statement, registered separate FIRs for assault, house trespass, snatching and criminal conspiracy and launched a probe. Rani, meanwhile, underwent surgery for reattachment of the fingers that was successful.

During investigation, police suspected the involvement of Harpreet Kaur, Rani’s distant relative, and asked her to join the probe. During questioning, she cracked and confessed to hatching the robbery plan.

DSP (City 2) Harsimran Singh Bal said all accused had assembled at Harpreet’s house to celebrate her birthday, where they asked her to arrange money, as they were facing money problems. It was there that Harpreet revealed that her relative Radha Rani was financially well-endowed and currently living alone.

Soon after celebrating the birthday, they planned the burglary and broke into the victim’s house.

DSP Bal said Jaswinder and Gurjinder, who was absconding, were history-sheeters, and facing cases of assault. The accused were presented before a court and sent to six-day police remand.

