The Ferozepur police recovered 10kg of heroin on Thursday based on the disclosure made by three smugglers, officials said. Ferozepur cops seize 10kg heroin based on arrested smugglers’ disclosure

Following sustained questioning of three drug smugglers, who were apprehended a day earlier with 2 kg of heroin and ₹25.12 lakh in cash, police seized another stash of 10kg heroin hidden at a rented accommodation of an accused in Rai Colony in Ferozepur, the police added.

On Wednesday, the police had arrested three individuals identified as Karan Kumar alias Ghani (22), Rohit Bhatt (24), and Akashdeep alias Akash (24) with heroin and cash from Bukhan Khan Wala village under the jurisdiction of Kulgarhi police station.

Police said that Karan Kumar and Akashdeep have prior criminal records.

Addressing the media, deputy inspector general of police, Ferozepur Range, Harmanbir Singh Gill, accompanied by SSP Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, said during sustained questioning during the two-day police remand accused Karan Kumar disclosed that an additional 10 kg of heroin was hidden at his rented residence in Rai Colony, Ferozepur.

“Acting promptly, police recovered the narcotics without requiring his presence at the site for identification. Further inquiries are underway to trace the full network and identify other individuals involved. Notably, criminal records confirm that Karan Kumar and Akashdeep are repeat offenders previously booked under the NDPS Act, pointing to a broader drug trafficking nexus that police are determined to dismantle,” the DIG said.