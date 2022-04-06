Ferozepur railway division earns 3.96 cr revenue from ticket defaulters in March

: The Ferozepur railway division has recovered about ₹3.96 crores from ticket defaulters in March, the highest revenue earned by it through ticket checking in a given month.

Seema Sharma, divisional railway manager, Ferozepur, said a total of 60,199 passengers were found travelling without tickets in trains by the staff during ticket checking campaign of the division in March and a revenue of about 3.96 crores was recovered from them as fine.

“This revenue earned by ticket checking is the best performance in the history of Ferozepur division. The earlier record was made in November 2021 when a revenue of about 3.75 crores was recovered through ticket checking,” she said.

The division collected a revenue of about 21.09 crores from ticket defaulters in 2021-22, which is the best performance in its history in terms of collecting revenue through ticket checking in a financial year.

Shri Ram Roop Meena, TTI, headquartered at Ludhiana, tops the list of highest revenue collector by recovering Rs. 70.97 lakh from ticket defaulters during 2021-22.

Under the Anti-Littering Act, about ₹55,000 was collected from 370 passengers as a fine in March for spreading garbage in the station premises.

Ferozepur Division serves a large number of industrial and important towns like Amritsar, Jalandhar and Ludhiana in Punjab, Kangra and Palampur in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu Tawi.