Ferozepur: Thrown into canal by father, teen girl survives, reappears after 2 months

Pushed into a canal by her own father and presumed dead, a 17-year-old Ferozepur girl has reappeared alive over two months later, introducing a major twist in the police probe. On Sunday, Preet, a school dropout and eldest of four sisters, appeared before the media, recounting her dramatic tale of survival after escaping from the gushing canal water.

On September 29, her father, Surjit Singh, doubting her character, had allegedly tied her hands and pushed her into a canal in front of his wife and the other three daughters, even recording the act on video.

Acting on a complaint from Preet’s cousin, the Ferozepur City police had registered a murder case under relevant sections and arrested the father. He remains in judicial custody in the central jail ever since.

But on Sunday, Preet, who was believed to have died after being thrown into the canal, appeared before media cameras, narrating how she managed to escape the canal after being pushed in.

She said as she was swept away by the canal water, the ropes tied around her hands loosened. After drifting some distance, her head struck an iron bar, which she managed to grab to climb out to safety. Three passers-by rescued her and helped her take shelter at a local gurdwara.

But she never approached the police after escaping the canal and refused to disclose where she stayed during the intervening months, saying only that she survived “by God’s grace”.

She said she decided to come forward now to seek her father’s release, claiming that her younger siblings had no one else to care for them.

She also alleged that her mother instigated her father, who was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

When contacted, Ferozepur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Sukhwinder Singh said the case will be probed afresh from all angles.