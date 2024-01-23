Festive fervour in Haryana

Haryana wore a festive look on Monday to mark the momentous occasion of ‘Pran Pratishtha’ ceremony of Ram Lalla’s new idol at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar (HT Photo)

People from all walks of life and political leaders cutting across party lines remained on the forefront to celebrate the much-awaited ceremony. While bhandaras and hawans were organised across the state, temples, religious and cultural organisations also made arrangements for live streaming of the religious ceremony in Ayodhya.

Both urban as well as rural areas were decorated with flowers, flags and lights and ‘shobha yatras’ were undertaken in some cities.

“Sougandh hamari poori hui, mandir wahi banaya hai,” chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said in Karnal, describing the Pran Pratishta (consecration) ceremony at Ram Temple, Ayodhya, as a promise fulfilled by the BJP.

Khattar was camping in Karneshwar Mahadev Mandir in Karnal where he attended the live telecast of the ceremony.

“The opposition used to mock us by saying mandir wahi banaenge lekin tareekh nahi btaenge (They will make the temple in Ayodhya but won’t let us know when). Now, here is the day that we are fortunate enough to witness this,” chief minister added.

Amid chants of Jai Shree Ram by the gathering, the chief minister danced with a child to celebrate the moment.

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda also visited temples in Jhajjar and Rohtak.

The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) national president Ajay Singh Chautala along with JJP general secretary Digvijay Chautala attended the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya.

Most of the front-line political leaders of the state profusely greeted people via the X (formerly Twitter).

While religious programmes and community feasts were organised to mark the consecration of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya on Monday, the markets were illuminated.

In Rohtak and Hisar, citizens, mostly BJP workers, set up screens to live stream the consecration ceremony from Ayodhya. In Hisar deputy speaker of Haryana assembly Ranbir Gangwa and in Fatehabad, cabinet minister Devender Babli took part in the celebration.

“ Now Rama Lalla will not have to stay in a tent,” Babli said.

Across the state, people had set up ‘langar (community kitchen)’ and distributed sweets and food to people. In cities like Rohtak, Jhajjar, Hisar and Bhiwani, the streets were echoed with Jai Shree Ram slogans. (With inputs from Karnal and Rohtak)