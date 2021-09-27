Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Festive rush: Four special trains announced
The Chandigarh Gorakhpur Express Special will leave at 11:15pm on Thursdays and will reach Gorakhpur at 6pm on Fridays. It will pass through Ambala, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti stations en route Gorakhpur. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Festive rush: Four special trains announced

The special trains being launched by Northern Railways will all cross Ambala and one of them will originate from Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:58 PM IST

To clear the festive rush, the Northern Railways will launch four special trains including one that will start from Chandigarh.

As per railway officials, the Chandigarh Gorakhpur Express Special will leave at 11:15pm on Thursdays and will reach Gorakhpur at 6pm on Fridays. It will run for six trips between October 14 to November 19 and will pass through Ambala, Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Lucknow, Barabanki, Gonda and Basti stations en route Gorakhpur.

Other special trains include New Delhi Katra Express Special, which will pass through Ambala, and Bathinda Varanasi Express Special, which will go via Ambala. Both these trains will run from October 10 to November 21. Another train, Katra Varanasi Express Special, will also cross Ambala and will run between October 10 and November 23.

